Crostada
aka Crostata
Crostada effects are mostly energizing.
Crostada is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Biscotti Sundae. This strain is a fruit-n-gas hybrid that has a sweet-petrol and berry nose with copious amounts of fresh fruity terpenes. Crostada is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Crostada effects include euphoria, pain relief, calm, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crostada when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by West Coast Cure, Crostada features flavors like earthy, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Crostada typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crostada, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to CrostadaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Crostada strain effects
Crostada strain flavors
Crostada strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Crostada products near you
Similar to Crostada near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—