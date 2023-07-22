Crostada is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Biscotti Sundae. This strain is a fruit-n-gas hybrid that has a sweet-petrol and berry nose with copious amounts of fresh fruity terpenes. Crostada is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Crostada effects include euphoria, pain relief, calm, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crostada when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by West Coast Cure, Crostada features flavors like earthy, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Crostada typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crostada, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







