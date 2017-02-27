Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I have to say that the “bag appeal” is amazing. Nice big buds, with all the colors you want to see,under a crystal blanket of trichomes. The smell is fruity, yes like the cereal. Very nice mellow stone that is relaxing, without being disabling. This is great for pain and insomnia. Enjoy
This one is really nice but watch out it's a creeper! First off the taste is really good and it does taste like the cereal which brought flashbacks to Scooby Doo and the gang on Saturday morning lol. Secondly the creep. Wow. The taste had me taking 4 rips instead of 2 and then about 5-6 minutes ...