Crunch Berry Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crunch Berry Kush.

Reviews

41

Avatar for justinbellaa
Member since 2018
This strain is really great for my scoliosis back pain, my stress an makes me relaxed but I have a slight headache again from it &amp; some anxiety right now
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Jhair1981
Member since 2019
Very relaxing, smooth smoke. Great for anxiety and going to sleep
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for JediJaime
Member since 2019
Smooth and fruity on the inhale. Definitely gets your head n body right in a hurry ! I’ll be going back for more of this hard hitting hybrid !
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dastomba
Member since 2014
I have to say that the “bag appeal” is amazing. Nice big buds, with all the colors you want to see,under a crystal blanket of trichomes. The smell is fruity, yes like the cereal. Very nice mellow stone that is relaxing, without being disabling. This is great for pain and insomnia. Enjoy
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Avatar for Leafytreespat415
Member since 2018
I just picked up on a Brite Labs Pax Era Crunch Berry Co2 pod; #InstantFavorite....
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Johnnystorm1
Member since 2017
This one is really nice but watch out it's a creeper! First off the taste is really good and it does taste like the cereal which brought flashbacks to Scooby Doo and the gang on Saturday morning lol. Secondly the creep. Wow. The taste had me taking 4 rips instead of 2 and then about 5-6 minutes ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Cherylthebassgirl
Member since 2017
I enjoyed it as a good daytime or night time ned. It left me feeling awake yet relaxed . Took care my stomach pain n calmed my anxiety
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Sparksss
Member since 2018
love this strain. just take few hits and relax on the couch and fly to the moon
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted