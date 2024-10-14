Cry Baby reviews
October 14, 2024
A wake & bake has never been so awesome. It's a really good high & it kicks in fast. I wasn't stuck though. I was still motivated to run Saturday errands. Totally relaxing mentally & physically. This is the best strain I've had in years. I been smoking weed everyday since 1999.
December 7, 2024
This is a really nice balanced body and mind high. It makes me feel calm, happy and giggly. I would make this a good to strain for anyone just trying to chill and have a nice time.
October 13, 2024
i’m fried fr, facing a blunt and halfway done. fried.
January 3, 2025
This strain definitely is an OG cross and the smell won’t like but the sweet citrus candy terps make me think it’s a runtz or gelato cross. Either way this strain is definitely one of my more favorite strains never harsh always smelling fire