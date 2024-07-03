Cryo Wolf reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cryo Wolf.
Cryo Wolf strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Cryo Wolf strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cryo Wolf reviews
d........g
July 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Great for sitting around, wouldn’t recommend smoking at work or anything. Great for when you are down.
S........s
January 11, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I have a great deal of arthritis from fighting in my life, this strain is such a muscle relaxer that I don’t stay up having to balm and relax the hands. I was so steady focused and slumped in my bed that the war movies kept me sedated this wave. Trust the man on this mix I heard this genetic is harder than most can comprehend; while the benefits are worth the efforts keep on growing my passionate warrior’s♥️
Q........e
December 26, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
I have fibromyalgia and bought this for the high terps (3.83% total, Limonene, Fenchol, Caryophyllene). It didn’t disappoint! I smoked around a gram and could feel my muscles relaxing and achiness disappear. The body high is decent, not as good for me as Super Boof or Dosidos, but it’s definitely going on my list of strains that help me. Slight head high but I still felt able to function mentally. No couch lock. The taste is earthy, with an aftertaste that reminded me of eating fresh mushrooms. It did make me cough some, but not too bad.