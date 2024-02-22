Crypto Gelato reviews
Crypto Gelato strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Negative Effects
Crypto Gelato strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........1
February 22, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Pleasant taste and an old fashioned type of buzz. Not over powering but sufficient even for 50+ year smokers like me . Was a little wary because this was in very small buds but was well worth the effort.
S........1
August 27, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
😁