Crypto Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Krypto Chronic and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Crypto Gelato is a sweet and gassy strain that has a creamy and diesel flavor with hints of berry and mint. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Crypto Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Crypto Gelato effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crypto Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Pharmicated, Crypto Gelato features flavors like sweet, gassy, and creamy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Crypto Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Crypto Gelato has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crypto Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.