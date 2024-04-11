Crystal Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crystal Cookies.
Crystal Cookies strain effects
Crystal Cookies reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........6
April 11, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I'm kind of new to cannabis. At first, it makes me happy; then I feel so happy after that ~10 min it is going to my muscle. Yes, I was very relaxed. Musty try
s........h
Yesterday
Creative
Focused
Happy
Truly helped me remain grounded, calm, clear headed, action oriented, relax, become aware and grateful for the surpassing of fear and old patterns with this one. Genuinely helped my ptsd with a breakthrough on awareness, groundedness, relaxation, and calm... during a fight or flight mode it helped me fight my fears. Huge impact. Wonderful strain in my opinion.