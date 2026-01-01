Crystal Haze is a vibrant hybrid bred by Blackstone Valley Cannabis, created from the flavorful pairing of Muff Berry × Amnesia Haze. This strain stands out visually with medium-sized buds featuring swollen, pointed bracts, deep purple hues, and a generous coating of thick, sparkling trichomes accented by bright orange hairs. The aroma brings together the best of both parents—combining Muff Berry’s creamy blueberry yogurt sweetness with the classic hazy, sweet, slightly metallic edge of Amnesia Haze. The result is a complex and aromatic profile that balances dessert-like berry notes with a sharp, uplifting haze character. Crystal Haze offers a terpene-rich experience that appeals to fans of flavorful, haze-forward strains. If you’ve tried Crystal Haze, leave a review and let others know what you think!