I am evaluating the Amnesia Haze from GreenHouse Centrum in Amsterdam. Initial visualization: foxtailed Sativa buds extremely light green and coated in yellowish crystals. Smell: Citrusy, slightly creamy, Hazey, nutty. Definitely a strain that attracts Connoisseurs, Sommeliers and those with a more experienced palate for or affinity for complex Cannabis flower terpene profiles. Taste: heavenly. You know you are smoking some potent bud aside from the fact that this bud is so sticky and keefy, it jams up standard grinders, or it did when I was in Amsterdam this past December. That lingering, 'THC' potency feeling you feel some seconds after exhaling when smoking some concentrated flowers? That's what you feel with each hit of this. Effects: there is a big notion in Amsterdam of avoiding Indicas in the morning and sticking to Sativas. Well, I can tell you right now: you smoke this in the morning, you may be stuck. It is STRONG (aside from, 'Pure Kush', this is the strongest strain I smoked of GreenHouse Coffeeshops while there). Definitely a strain to share/show to colleagues, friends and other fellow Connoisseurs and Sommeliers. Overall: my mouth still waters for this flower bud every time I think of it. I give this strain the highest recommendation possible. Yeah, there's a reason it is as popular as it is and has been for as long as it has been in the Dutch Coffeeshop scene. Would I buy it again? By the kilogram. Recommend to Connoisseurs and Sommeliers? Absolutely. Highly recommended. Recommend to first-timers and inexperienced consumers? Yes. Definitely a good experience to open your eyes to the world of Cannabis!