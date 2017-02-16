stock photo similar to Amnesia Haze
SativaTHC 19%CBG 1%

Amnesia Haze

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

Amnesia Haze strain effects

Feelings

Giggly

Euphoric

Happy

Amnesia Haze strain helps with

  • Stress
  • Depression
  • Anxiety
Amnesia Haze strain reviews1,740

February 16, 2017
Loading...Happy
I am evaluating the Amnesia Haze from GreenHouse Centrum in Amsterdam. Initial visualization: foxtailed Sativa buds extremely light green and coated in yellowish crystals. Smell: Citrusy, slightly creamy, Hazey, nutty. Definitely a strain that attracts Connoisseurs, Sommeliers and those with a more experienced palate for or affinity for complex Cannabis flower terpene profiles. Taste: heavenly. You know you are smoking some potent bud aside from the fact that this bud is so sticky and keefy, it jams up standard grinders, or it did when I was in Amsterdam this past December. That lingering, 'THC' potency feeling you feel some seconds after exhaling when smoking some concentrated flowers? That's what you feel with each hit of this. Effects: there is a big notion in Amsterdam of avoiding Indicas in the morning and sticking to Sativas. Well, I can tell you right now: you smoke this in the morning, you may be stuck. It is STRONG (aside from, 'Pure Kush', this is the strongest strain I smoked of GreenHouse Coffeeshops while there). Definitely a strain to share/show to colleagues, friends and other fellow Connoisseurs and Sommeliers. Overall: my mouth still waters for this flower bud every time I think of it. I give this strain the highest recommendation possible. Yeah, there's a reason it is as popular as it is and has been for as long as it has been in the Dutch Coffeeshop scene. Would I buy it again? By the kilogram. Recommend to Connoisseurs and Sommeliers? Absolutely. Highly recommended. Recommend to first-timers and inexperienced consumers? Yes. Definitely a good experience to open your eyes to the world of Cannabis!
June 20, 2013
A great strain. the smell is a composition of lemons,easy smoke without any coughing. Intensive, yet mellow cerebral high, makes u smile like an happy idiot for at least two hours. Definitely a social smoke, but not as up-lifting as other haze strains, so you wont regret smoking before bedtime.
June 18, 2013
Best strain I have ever had. Lemon haze might have it tied. But Amnesia Haze is my #1 favorite strain! It gives you total euphoria, optimism, happy vibes, social relaxation and talkative vibes... Plus you sleep like a rock. Great for if you ever have trouble sleeping. Overall, I think it has all positives... I had no negative effects at all from it. All positive :D Enjoi this strain & may peace be with you, Namaste, Tay
Amnesia Haze strain genetics

Amnesia Haze grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

