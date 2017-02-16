stock photo similar to Amnesia Haze
SativaTHC 19%CBG 1%
Amnesia Haze
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Amnesia HazeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Amnesia Haze strain effects
Amnesia Haze strain helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Amnesia Haze products near you
Similar to Amnesia Haze near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Amnesia Haze strain reviews1,740
Read all reviews
A........8
February 16, 2017
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
F........a
June 20, 2013
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
t........9
June 18, 2013
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Strain spotlight
Amnesia Haze strain genetics
Amnesia Haze grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12