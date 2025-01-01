Cuban Affair
Cuban Affair potency is higher THC than average.
Cuban Affair is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Ziplock Seeds from a genetic cross of Amaretto Sour #6 x KY Jealousy. This strain grows into plants with moderate stretch, with wide leaves and buds in vibrant colors that range from deep purple to light green, with a thick resin coating. Cuban Affair offers a unique flavor profile that includes clove, herbal, and sweet notes; its effects are uplifting but also soothe the body with a tingling sensation. Cuban Affair is ideal for experienced cannabis users, with an average of 25% THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cuban Affair, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
