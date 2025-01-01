Cuban Musk is an exceptionally vigorous cultivar bred by FINAL CAUSE, created through the careful pairing of a standout Moweeto phenotype from Greenhouse Seed Co. with a selected Exodus Cheese male. This lineage gives Cuban Musk an unmistakable aromatic identity—deep, musky, and rich—combining the tropical sweetness and resin output of Moweeto with the pungent, savory funk of true UK Cheese. The result is a powerhouse hybrid that produces explosive growth, thick structural branching, and a terpene profile that leans heavily into classic earthy musk, creamy funk, and sweet fermented undertones. Cuban Musk is prized by cultivators for its intensity, vigor, and old-school character, delivering both impressive flower production and an aroma that stands out instantly in any room. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Cuban Musk through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.