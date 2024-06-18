Curve Ball reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Curve Ball.
Curve Ball strain effects
Curve Ball strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........1
June 18, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Nice Mellow High
b........e
March 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Don’t need to smoke much it gets you tight together after a couple of puffs. Relaxes your body and makes things enjoyable.
S........7
March 26, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Very relaxed feeling. Tingly body feel. I feel it in mainly in my head, feet and shoulder area.