Curve Ball is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Secret OG and Pure Michigan. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Known for its unique and complex flavor profile, Curve Ball is a strain that takes you on a delightful journey with each puff. Curve Ball boasts a THC content of 18%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a well-balanced high that offers both mental stimulation and physical relaxation. Novices, however, should approach with caution due to its moderate potency. Leafly customers tell us that Curve Ball’s effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and uplifted. This strain is perfect for unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends, as it induces a sense of happiness and a gentle body buzz. Medical marijuana patients often choose Curve Ball when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced hybrid nature provides relief without overwhelming sedation, allowing users to manage their symptoms effectively. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Curve Ball features flavors like sweet blueberries, tangy grapefruit, and hints of earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing effects and fruity aroma. The average price of Curve Ball typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Its unique flavor and balanced effects make it a sought-after choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Curve Ball, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.