ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cuvee
  4. Reviews

Cuvee reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cuvee.

Reviews

50

Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Cuvée Cookies - I feel my stomach pain which btw has been constant for almost 24 hours is reduced a lot. I get really calm And happy and relaxed. I’m not stressed and I’m hungry 😋 . . This is a wonderful smoke. Tasty the whole way through the joint even to the last puff 💨 Truly. Wow. Would love t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ChitownBurbs
Member since 2019
Ill start with the negative cause this is a decent nug but has a few caveats . I sourced my sample from SHelby county CS. The bud is "airy" was the term used in a positive way by the budtender. The buds are not dense. The container had 2 dominant smells one was a pleasant fruity bouquet and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for CrunkyMills
Member since 2019
Vaped at low temp and still had some anxiety. Felt a little goofy. Can see how this feels like a hybrid but it’s purple.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TalkativeTingly
Avatar for Pinepitches
Member since 2018
lovely for sleep - subtle, relaxing. not too psychoactive. no racy thoughts.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of CuveeUser uploaded image of CuveeUser uploaded image of CuveeUser uploaded image of CuveeUser uploaded image of CuveeUser uploaded image of CuveeUser uploaded image of Cuvee
more
photos
Avatar for sscacco420
Member since 2015
I’m buying this again. I’m too stoned to write
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Not_aphrodite
Member since 2018
I really like this strain! I was nervous after seeing the Anxious bar so full, but I decided to take a chance on it. Over all I really enjoy it! I smoked on before settling in and playing video games for the night. It is a nice flower to share with friends and it has a good flavor. The only downside...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxed
Avatar for eeaasstt
Member since 2018
Toally acceptable. Also, Sweet Relief by Target here in Yakima, WA has it in stock &amp; great deals!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Weedisseur
Member since 2018
Really smooth, it will definitely have you stuck on the couch.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxed