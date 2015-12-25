Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cuvee.
Reviews
50
MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Cuvée Cookies - I feel my stomach pain which btw has been constant for almost 24 hours is reduced a lot. I get really calm
And happy and relaxed. I’m not stressed and I’m hungry 😋
.
.
This is a wonderful smoke. Tasty the whole way through the joint even to the last puff 💨 Truly. Wow. Would love t...
Ill start with the negative cause this is a decent nug but has a few caveats .
I sourced my sample from SHelby county CS. The bud is "airy" was the term used in a positive way by the budtender. The buds are not dense.
The container had 2 dominant smells one was a pleasant fruity bouquet and ...
I really like this strain! I was nervous after seeing the Anxious bar so full, but I decided to take a chance on it. Over all I really enjoy it! I smoked on before settling in and playing video games for the night. It is a nice flower to share with friends and it has a good flavor. The only downside...