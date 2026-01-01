D-lish
aka Doja D-lish, Delish
D-lish potency is higher THC than average.
D-Lish is a balanced hybrid (50% indica / 50% sativa) bred from the flavorful pairing of Zkittlez × Sweet Retreat, delivering a terpene-rich experience that lives up to its name. With THC commonly around the mid-20% range, this strain greets the senses with sweet berry bubblegum, creamy citrus, and candy-like fruit notes layered over subtle cookie dough and dessert undertones. The high begins with a happy, euphoric cerebral lift that brightens mood and sparks creativity before settling into a smooth, relaxing body calm that keeps the experience balanced and easygoing. Its flavorful profile and well-rounded effects make D-Lish a great choice for relaxing, socializing, or enjoying a mellow creative session. If you’ve tried D-Lish, leave it a review and let others know what you think!
