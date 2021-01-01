Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. D-Z-D

D-Z-D

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Uplifted
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1 reviews

D-Z-D is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of D-Z-D. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy D-Z-D near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

D-Z-D effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 8 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
100% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to D-Z-D

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

D-Z-D reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight