Da Vinci Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Da Vinci Cake.
Da Vinci Cake strain effects
T........b
August 6, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Da Vinci Cake is totally one of my top favorite strains! Whenever I need to be creative and get stuff done, it's my number one choice. This awesome strain gives me a huge energy boost, and I feel super motivated to do anything that comes my way. It's like my mind is on fire with tons of fantastic ideas! Plus, it tastes absolutely delicious, adding to the whole experience. Overall, if you want a strain that amps up your creativity, keeps you active, and leaves you with a load of ideas, Da Vinci Cake is the way to go. I keep coming back to it because it's just that good! Highly recommend!
a........K
Today
Creative
Energetic
Happy
This one hit me different. Super clear-headed — and suddenly I had a hundred ideas I actually wanted to do, not just think about. It wasn’t overwhelming either. Just a steady flow of energy that kept me active. I ended up writing a new song and organizing my notes without even trying. The flavor’s creamy and smooth, with that gassy kick I love. Tried it while I was in Phuket, picked it up from EXTIX.co. Easily one of the best weed experiences I’ve had in Thailand.
a........e
June 25, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Smoked half a joint. The high came immediately. Breaking up dense buds was also good sign. AWESOME
t........n
Today
Creative
Energetic
I am impressed with the Da Vinci Cake. It have become one of my favourites sativa strain. I visit EXTIX Premium Cannabis in Puket Thailand. They recommend me Da Vinci Cake. The first thing that i notice from smoking Da vinci cake was it unique tast and follow up by a huge boost in energy and creativeness. I highly recommend to try it if you have the chance to.