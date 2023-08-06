Da Vinci Cake is totally one of my top favorite strains! Whenever I need to be creative and get stuff done, it's my number one choice. This awesome strain gives me a huge energy boost, and I feel super motivated to do anything that comes my way. It's like my mind is on fire with tons of fantastic ideas! Plus, it tastes absolutely delicious, adding to the whole experience. Overall, if you want a strain that amps up your creativity, keeps you active, and leaves you with a load of ideas, Da Vinci Cake is the way to go. I keep coming back to it because it's just that good! Highly recommend!