stock photo similar to Da Vinci Cake
Da Vinci Cake
Da Vinci Cake is a citrus-forward, sativa-dominant strain bred by Extix. It combines the sweet and sour terps of Lemon Tree and London Pound Cake for a dessert strain you can have any time of the day. Expect giggles and tingles with this one, and notes of butter and wood on the inhale. It often tests at 25% THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Da Vinci Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Da Vinci CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Da Vinci Cake strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Da Vinci Cake products near you
Similar to Da Vinci Cake near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Da Vinci Cake strain reviews4
Read all reviews
T........b
August 6, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
a........K
Today
Creative
Energetic
Happy
a........e
June 25, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy