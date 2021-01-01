Loading…

  4. Daniel Larusso

Daniel Larusso

Hybrid
Happy
Euphoric
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Daniel Larusso is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Daniel Larusso - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Daniel Larusso effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 11 effects
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd

Similar to Daniel Larusso

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Daniel Larusso reviews5

