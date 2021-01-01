Loading…

Daniel Larusso reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Daniel Larusso.

Daniel Larusso effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 11 effects
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd

