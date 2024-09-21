Dank Strainger reviews
Dank Strainger strain effects
Dank Strainger reviews
September 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is one of my favorite strains now. I have PTSD, a tarlov cyst and 2 bulging discs. I just smoked a bowl, my anxiety is gone, flashbacks are slowing, my eyes feel heavy, my spasms have slowed down and after days of not sleeping well, I am about to fall asleep. Before I smoked this bowl, this nap would be impossible. It did make me cough, not badly, so if you try this strain, take your first hit slowly, it's just a tad spicy, in a good way. This IS a wonderful, relaxing, very chill, pain relieving, stress relieving delicious strain. I'd give it more than 5 stars if I was able to. 10/10