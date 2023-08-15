Dankey Kong reviews
August 15, 2023
Very tasty and not what I was expecting. Form: live resin badder Produced by: Harmony Location: South Colorado Aroma: lemons, white pepper, grapefruit, sage Appearance: oily/saucy badder, light gold Flavor: candied orange/lemon marshmallow, Kush, reminiscent of G-13 Effects: Reduced nausea, body relaxation, calming. Added notes: Great for hangovers. Pairs well with eggs Benny and some oj
August 11, 2023
It’s a nice strain you can smoke through out the day