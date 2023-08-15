Danky Kong is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kong and Bio-Diesel. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Danky Kong is a peppery and citrusy strain that has a grapefruit and lemon flavor with hints of diesel and tar. It also features a relaxing and gentle high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Danky Kong is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Danky Kong effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Danky Kong when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by In The Flow, Danky Kong features flavors like peppery, citrusy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Danky Kong typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Danky Kong has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hairs. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Danky Kong, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.