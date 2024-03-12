Dark Dosi reviews
Dark Dosi strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
E........w
March 12, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
If you love Do-Si-do then this is definitely the right strain choice for you. This Indica hybrid will have you on cloud 9 with just two tokes. Definitely won’t be disappointed.
j........1
December 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Got a 3.5 of dark dosi wax. Smells very piney/spicy. The wax is litteraly dark and very potent. If you like pine this is your strain. Gives a good body high no paranoia or anything.