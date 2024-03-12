Dark Dosi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Face Off OG. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Dark Dosi is a sweet and earthy strain that has a syrupy and gassy flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Dark Dosi is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dark Dosi effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dark Dosi when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by LitHouse, Dark Dosi features flavors like sweet, earthy, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dark Dosi typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dark Dosi has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hairs. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dark Dosi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



