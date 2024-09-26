Dark Rainbow 2.0 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dark Rainbow 2.0.
Dark Rainbow 2.0 reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........8
September 26, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Great taste, Chem D aftertaste with a strong garlic smell . Bag appeal is amazing...Impressive flower...
j........x
August 6, 2024
Just picked a 3.5 up from my local dispo in portland and wow. Off a joint this smokes unbelievably smooth. Taste goes for a slightly creamy, potent citrus with notes of sourness. Its a-lot more complex then words can express. Feeling side goes for a very relaxed and euphoric body/head high with overwhelming happiness. Amazing strain definitely up there on my list. If you got a good pack, enjoy!