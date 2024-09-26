stock photo similar to Dark Rainbow 2.0
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Dark Rainbow 2.0

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Dark Rainbow 2.0 effects are mostly calming.

    Dark Rainbow 2.0 potency is higher THC than average.

Dark Rainbow 2.0 is a hybrid weed strain bed by Archive Seed Bank made from a genetic cross of GMO x Planet Purple F2 #144. This strain was made to dump hash—it can yield up to 6% and produces multiple flavor palates; Dark Rainbow 2.0 produces phenos that cross the ROYGBIV of funky flavors, from reeking onions to meaty venison to sharp citrus. Plants grow quickly, densely, and blinged-out in bag appeal. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dark Rainbow 2.0, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Dark Rainbow 2.0

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Dark Rainbow 2.0 strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Hungry

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dark Rainbow 2.0 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dark Rainbow 2.0 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Dark Rainbow 2.0 strain reviews2

September 26, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Great taste, Chem D aftertaste with a strong garlic smell . Bag appeal is amazing...Impressive flower...
1 person found this helpful
August 6, 2024
Just picked a 3.5 up from my local dispo in portland and wow. Off a joint this smokes unbelievably smooth. Taste goes for a slightly creamy, potent citrus with notes of sourness. Its a-lot more complex then words can express. Feeling side goes for a very relaxed and euphoric body/head high with overwhelming happiness. Amazing strain definitely up there on my list. If you got a good pack, enjoy!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Dark Rainbow 2.0 strain genetics