omit if not allowed..this review is for dawg's waltz x the white.
it's very similar to gmo ( or garlic)cookies..
absolutely disgusting covered in trichomes, and wreaks of diesel and skunk.
in one jar I have this one and garlic cookies. the smell is similar.
garlic cookies through mmp is t31 , 3...
Annihilating every ounce of pain. This is the only strain that both takes away my pain and helps me get to sleep and stay asleep for the entire night. It is so relaxing and calm. The pain literally melted away and everything right now is peaceful and happy. If all of the people in the world used Daw...
Very great for relaxation especially if you had a hard days of work. wonderful smell if you like earthy and sweet. The colors on the buds are very bright green, purple, orange a mix of everything. i can say this strain goes to the Top 50 best Hybrids. The cross strain between Purple Urkle and Tres D...