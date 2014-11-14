ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dawg's Waltz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dawg's Waltz.

Effects

35 people reported 294 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 57%
Sleepy 45%
Tingly 40%
Pain 42%
Stress 42%
Insomnia 40%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

50

Avatar for Reversed2727
Member since 2020
A straight to the genitals high with a more upbeat feel. Didnt feel locked to the couch.
ArousedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Cactusfairy
Member since 2018
omit if not allowed..this review is for dawg's waltz x the white. it's very similar to gmo ( or garlic)cookies.. absolutely disgusting covered in trichomes, and wreaks of diesel and skunk. in one jar I have this one and garlic cookies. the smell is similar. garlic cookies through mmp is t31 , 3...
Avatar for PapaOaxaca13
Member since 2019
I've got chronic back issues and am currently dealing with a broken wrist, I could fast for 3 months and come back with an even higher tolerance, and this stuff is one of few that can touch me.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for BigBearTuckey
Member since 2018
Tingling and euphoric. Great for orgasms.
Avatar for DabbinMama
Member since 2018
Annihilating every ounce of pain. This is the only strain that both takes away my pain and helps me get to sleep and stay asleep for the entire night. It is so relaxing and calm. The pain literally melted away and everything right now is peaceful and happy. If all of the people in the world used Daw...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Very mellow vibe! Perfect strain to feel a buzz and get shit done without it bothering you one bit.
FocusedRelaxedTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Awesome Indica strain highly recommended!!!
Avatar for MonkBaBa20
Member since 2017
Very great for relaxation especially if you had a hard days of work. wonderful smell if you like earthy and sweet. The colors on the buds are very bright green, purple, orange a mix of everything. i can say this strain goes to the Top 50 best Hybrids. The cross strain between Purple Urkle and Tres D...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy