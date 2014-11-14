Dawg’s Waltz combines the purple hues and flavors of Purple Urkle with the skunky aroma and powerful effects of Tres Dawg to create an extremely pungent hybrid. The dense buds have large calyxes and smell of spiced grape and skunky diesel. This hybrid is a favorite among those who struggle with chronic pain and insomnia, or enjoy the relaxing, couch-locked effects typical of most indica-dominant blends.
