ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dawg's Waltz
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Dawg's Waltz

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.5 52 reviews

Dawg's Waltz

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 52 reviews

Dawg's Waltz

Dawg’s Waltz combines the purple hues and flavors of Purple Urkle with the skunky aroma and powerful effects of Tres Dawg to create an extremely pungent hybrid. The dense buds have large calyxes and smell of spiced grape and skunky diesel. This hybrid is a favorite among those who struggle with chronic pain and insomnia, or enjoy the relaxing, couch-locked effects typical of most indica-dominant blends.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

35 people reported 294 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 57%
Sleepy 45%
Tingly 40%
Pain 42%
Stress 42%
Insomnia 40%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

52

Show all

Avatar for stonergirl1428
Member since 2014
This is my go-to insomnia strain, also helping pain. I got mine from The healing corner in Bristol, Ct, & since we don't have regular strain names this was Theraplant's Jehana. It's definitely a couch lock strain, so much so I can't believe it's a hybrid. It definitely comes off more indica to me. M...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Manuel13
Member since 2014
I first tried this strain at Good Meds on Federal and it was surprisingly one that I would go back for. I recently got my red card and have been trying a few different dispensaries to see which one I like best and which ones have the best product. I was pleasantly surprised that the Dawg Waltz was a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TalkativeUplifted
Avatar for SexyJ69
Member since 2015
Happy high. Tingly all over. Not completely couch locked. Made me horny. Euphoric with head and body high. After 2 hours sleep sound really good.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cynikal941
Member since 2016
Beautiful specimen! tastes AMAZING! High continues to set in long after the sesh is over.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for conosur
Member since 2017
this one seems to come on really fast, and then subdue you to a fixed position. YOU will not feel like moving and you will be extremely hungry, which is a terrible combination. lol. great strain for sleep, pain, and any lack of appetite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Dawg's Waltz nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dawg's Waltz nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Tres Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Dawg's Waltz

Products with Dawg's Waltz

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dawg's Waltz nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG
New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG