Dayglow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dayglow.
Dayglow strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Dayglow strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dayglow reviews
p........a
October 16, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I like exploring Sativa-leaning hybrids, from the mellower yet wide awake vibe of Blue Dream to the most jacked-up Jack Herer. In that continuum, Dayglow sits in a remarkable balance -- on one hand it's purposeful, focused, and energized, actually assisting in rapidly crossing things off the to-do list and staying on point. But it also heightens sensory input, so music is more animated and effervescent and the visual field feels nicely illuminated. A daytime high for sure -- and one I'd recommend for students, people who work at home, or physical workers. Efficient and psychedelic at the same time!
l........4
July 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
I think a previous reviewer mention that it smells like grapefruit and feet , that’s was my thought exactly , I’ll go a bit further and say over-ripe grapefruit - point is its like a sweet citrus and on the back end their nothing but skunk or dirty sweaty feet . It’s funky , but that’s what I like , I was able to smoke 90u-149u live rosin from Mission Hill Melts . This type of smoke flavor and experience is enough to warrant being put in headstash . I don’t smoke for THC percentage but for terpenes and flavors , but the high is instant and very enjoyable for a sativa , I find this strain makes me more relax and calm .
N........m
November 20, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
uts my fab strain when I first smelled it I said it smelled like grapefruits and feet 😂😂 definitely would HIGHLY recommend
a........0
August 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Chocolate and gasoline makes for violet serenes. The taste of this bud is chocolate and gasoline which in turn makes for a rosey-violet taste when combined? It sounds gross, but it’s great. Get the dog walkers pre rolls for the best high ever!!!