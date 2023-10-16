I think a previous reviewer mention that it smells like grapefruit and feet , that’s was my thought exactly , I’ll go a bit further and say over-ripe grapefruit - point is its like a sweet citrus and on the back end their nothing but skunk or dirty sweaty feet . It’s funky , but that’s what I like , I was able to smoke 90u-149u live rosin from Mission Hill Melts . This type of smoke flavor and experience is enough to warrant being put in headstash . I don’t smoke for THC percentage but for terpenes and flavors , but the high is instant and very enjoyable for a sativa , I find this strain makes me more relax and calm .