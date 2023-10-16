Dayglow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Agent Orange and Slimer OG. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Dayglow is a citrusy and energizing strain that has a lemon and pine flavor with hints of diesel and skunk. It also features a stimulating and uplifting high that can help with fatigue, depression, and creativity. Dayglow is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dayglow effects include feeling energetic, focused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dayglow when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by RYTHM, Dayglow features flavors like citrusy, piney, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Dayglow typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dayglow has frosty and fluffy buds that have light green tones with orange hairs. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed in the morning or afternoon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dayglow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.