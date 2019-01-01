Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Deadlights.
Reviews
11
Henry84
Member since 2019
I wanted to experience some other strains before reviewing this one since it was one of the first I purchased. Truth is, it's one of my favorites. Works great for muscle aches, and having Fibromyalgia it's a go-to.
This was recommended for my PTSD and generalized anxiety. After about 18 years of near daily smoking, I somehow acquired acute anxiety episodes after smoking even a little bit of weed.
The lower THC content helps, but this strain still can be a bit much if I take more than 2 small pipe puffs. It c...
Ah, the love bud of my two most favorite strains. Having been paralyzed I've had years of back pain and countless prescriptions to try to alleviate them.
I absolutely love this strain, lives up to the claims. Fantastic for pain and muscle discomfort, extremely relaxing.
It has a bit of "sleepy" for ...
Recommended by my budtender to help with sleeplessness due to my arthritis and chronic pain... He was correct!!! It relieved a LOT of my pain so I could get some sleep... Now I buy it by the ounce 🤗... Highly recommend for us elderly with arthritis