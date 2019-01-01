ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Deadlights
  4. Reviews

Deadlights reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Deadlights.

Reviews

11

Avatar for Henry84
Member since 2019
I wanted to experience some other strains before reviewing this one since it was one of the first I purchased. Truth is, it's one of my favorites. Works great for muscle aches, and having Fibromyalgia it's a go-to.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SinStrykr
Member since 2019
After a few tokes of this flower, there was minimal head high with an effective body high, which lasted me three to four hours with chronic pain relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Budlover1-5
Member since 2019
I tend to get anxiety from a lot of different strains of weed, but this strain feels very clear headed. I get high, but i feel in control of my thoughts.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for PlantsNanimals
Member since 2019
Great for someone who is just beginning to experiment with cannabis, as well as someone who is dealing with chronic pain and imflammation. FYI it can be in the ballpark of 0.5-8% THC and 25% CBD.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
write a review
Avatar for Puffaluppagus
Member since 2019
This was recommended for my PTSD and generalized anxiety. After about 18 years of near daily smoking, I somehow acquired acute anxiety episodes after smoking even a little bit of weed. The lower THC content helps, but this strain still can be a bit much if I take more than 2 small pipe puffs. It c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for harric73
Member since 2015
Had me stuck on the couch literally
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Louie1388
Member since 2018
Ah, the love bud of my two most favorite strains. Having been paralyzed I've had years of back pain and countless prescriptions to try to alleviate them. I absolutely love this strain, lives up to the claims. Fantastic for pain and muscle discomfort, extremely relaxing. It has a bit of "sleepy" for ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GrandmaPattiA
Member since 2018
Recommended by my budtender to help with sleeplessness due to my arthritis and chronic pain... He was correct!!! It relieved a LOT of my pain so I could get some sleep... Now I buy it by the ounce 🤗... Highly recommend for us elderly with arthritis
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted