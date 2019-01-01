ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Deadlights

Deadlights is a CBD-rich combination of medically-oriented cannabis strains. Created in a collaboration between TGA Genetics and NorStar Genetics, Deadlights is a flavorful mixture of ACDC and Pennywise that expresses three distinct phenotypes. This strain offers a generous yield (especially for a CBD strain) and sweet bouquet of blackberries and musky earth. Its effects are exceptionally clear-headed with just a touch of passive relaxation that isn’t weighted or cumbersome. Deadlights is a great strain for brand new consumers and those seeking to tone down nausea, nagging aches and pains, and stress.

Avatar for Louie1388
Member since 2018
Ah, the love bud of my two most favorite strains. Having been paralyzed I've had years of back pain and countless prescriptions to try to alleviate them. I absolutely love this strain, lives up to the claims. Fantastic for pain and muscle discomfort, extremely relaxing. It has a bit of "sleepy" for ...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LizZaBea21
Member since 2018
I was very sick and on 3 prescriptions for nausea and abdominal pain. I was still living in hell with them. My local dispensary recommended Dead Lights and as soon as I smoked it I immediately started to feel relief. That day was the first day I ate and didn’t get sick in over a week. This strain is...
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Miezekatzchen
Member since 2018
Very relaxing overall with great muscle relaxant properties. My first time trying a CBD strain and I am very pleased with the results. I would recommend this for others with muscle spasms and overall pain, anxiety, or sleeplessness.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GrandmaPattiA
Member since 2018
Recommended by my budtender to help with sleeplessness due to my arthritis and chronic pain... He was correct!!! It relieved a LOT of my pain so I could get some sleep... Now I buy it by the ounce 🤗... Highly recommend for us elderly with arthritis
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Puffaluppagus
Member since 2019
This was recommended for my PTSD and generalized anxiety. After about 18 years of near daily smoking, I somehow acquired acute anxiety episodes after smoking even a little bit of weed. The lower THC content helps, but this strain still can be a bit much if I take more than 2 small pipe puffs. It c...
HungrySleepy
Pennywise
ACDC
Deadlights