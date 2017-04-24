ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Deadwood
  • Leafly flower of Deadwood

Indica

Deadwood

Deadwood

Deadwood is potent indica cross between Bubba Kush and Sweet Pink Grapefruit. These robust indica strains come together to create good medicine for those suffering from insomnia, anxiety, and chronic pain. The aroma is sweet and skunky with spicy notes on the finish. Use Deadwood in the evening, as its effects will ground all future plans. Expect heavy sedation, weight on the eyelids and muscles, and a stone-solid buzz.   

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for northwestbuds420
Member since 2017
Hailing from Florence OR I was quite excited to try this one, even if just for the name sake of deadwood OR WHICH this strain is NOT actually from or named after however, I suppose the gram I got could have been poorly grown, but at a modest 16.78% thc it left a significant amount of room for impro...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for rossenlow
Member since 2017
Deadwood is a very smooth high in my opinion. It starts pretty light and relaxed and then with a little time really hits your body. I was very relaxed and calm, yet still felt mentally sharp.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Xandria.walter
Member since 2019
I’m not a super frequent smoker because I often feel high levels of anxiety. However, this particular strain was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. Any anxiety I had melted away, I felt happy and comfortable! I didn’t get that stoned feeling either, my mind still felt very alert, which I li...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Rshark
Member since 2015
As a daily smoker this indica didn't couch lock me as I'd hoped it would was definitely a cerebral high with lots of thoughts... lol great bud overall and after a little bit it settles in even more.... great high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for scook1229
Member since 2015
First time I've ever recommended not smoking something. The muscle heaviness was too much. It actually made my neck hurt at the base of my skull, made my jaw feel stiff and gave me a killer headache. My wife experienced similar effects. If you're not ready for an extremely heavy stony body high ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Deadwood

Photos

User uploaded image of DeadwoodUser uploaded image of DeadwoodUser uploaded image of DeadwoodUser uploaded image of Deadwood
more
photos