Death By Cake OG

Bred by UD Genetics, Death by Cake OG is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing OG Kush Breath and Dolato. This strain offers uplifting and euphoric effects when consumed in small doses, while providing sedative effects as the dose is increased. The flavors are fruity with blueberry and mango notes, followed by cream cake and grassy undertones. Its buds are generally small and compact with light green and purple accents showered in trichomes. 

Avatar for Grxve420
Member since 2019
very racy high but knocks you right on your a$$, dense, big nugs and very frosty.
Lineage

Strain parent
OGKB
parent
Strain
Death By Cake OG