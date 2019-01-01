Bred by Female Seeds, DeDutch is an indica-dominant cross of Kosher Kush; Candy Kush; Northern Lights; and Royal Cheese. It produces flavors of fresh flowers and herbs, reminiscent of lazy summer days.
