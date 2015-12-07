We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
A quick come on with a trippy/gone mental state setting in first. Surprising energy with crystal clear awareness and stability. So similar to Bubba Kush, it feels like an almost better (more sativa) version. As though Sour Diesel was sprinkled in. Soaring mood elevation that’s uplifting and encourag...