Deep Chunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Deep Chunk.

Reviews

15

Avatar for Rissman91
Member since 2019
I love it..... Im clear headed but its a nice high for someone who wants to be in control.
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for fadednparadise
Member since 2019
It’s delicious and aesthetically pleasing!
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kerrimc
Member since 2018
Love this, great night time vape with just the right head high and medicinal benefits. A fave.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Jessikwa007
Member since 2018
very happy and uplifting
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
A quick come on with a trippy/gone mental state setting in first. Surprising energy with crystal clear awareness and stability. So similar to Bubba Kush, it feels like an almost better (more sativa) version. As though Sour Diesel was sprinkled in. Soaring mood elevation that’s uplifting and encourag...
feelings
Avatar for lordgaudy
Member since 2016
Lovely Strain! The flavors of Deep Chunk are exotic and sophisticated; With fragrant notes of Potpourri.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for zachw1024
Member since 2016
Great night-time strain. Smells like ripe plum flesh!
feelings
Avatar for Dr4gonCloud
Member since 2016
Have had the privilege to smoke this strain for years and is always fantastic
feelings