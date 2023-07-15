Deep Fried Ice Cream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Deep Fried Ice Cream.

Deep Fried Ice Cream strain effects

Reported by 26 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Relaxed

Euphoric

Deep Fried Ice Cream strain flavors

Vanilla

Cheese

Tar

Deep Fried Ice Cream strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    23% of people say it helps with Pain

July 15, 2023
Helped a lot with body pain and gave me a chilled, zoned out effect. Like the name you feel “deep fried.” It has a nice vanilla cake taste to it.
12 people found this helpful
October 15, 2023
Its a great way to keep me calm while playing high tension and anxious games like call of duty lol love it
6 people found this helpful
November 6, 2023
This strain is interesting the come up is horrible and lasts way too long your heart feels like it’s gonna beat out of your chest but you have an untold amount of energy the come down is very pleasant your heartrate comes down and you feel very euphoric and chilled out turns you into a philosopher .
6 people found this helpful
July 8, 2023
Recommend this strain to any fans of ice cream cake who might appreciate a really tasteful approach to what has always been my favorite part of smoking it - ending up a stupid, cozy vegetable no matter your tolerance.
4 people found this helpful
January 7, 2024
Strange hybrid to me. Agree with another review that the come-up was rough. The weird raciness of sativa with none of the giddiness. The come-down was ok, but nothing you can't get from other strains, and I wouldn't call it a bedtime strain. Upside: had a good indica hunger.
3 people found this helpful
November 26, 2023
Bro. this strain is so good like i can’t even explain it. it tastes like when your walking outside and come across some amazing smelling flowers. I tried this is dab form through a rig piece and all i can say is you NEED to try this asap. it is the best tasting wax i’ve ever tried. It tastes like candy covered fruit dipped in vanilla icing i swear. so elegant def should try
2 people found this helpful
July 25, 2023
One of an all time favorite strain for a guaranteed happy and relaxed high.
2 people found this helpful
July 19, 2024
I’m reading the reviews for this causing paranoia and anxiety but it’s probably the most relaxed one I’ve found. And this is great for watching tv or listening to music or for thinking deep thoughts.
2 people found this helpful

