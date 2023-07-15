stock photo similar to Deep Fried Ice Cream
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Deep Fried Ice Cream

aka Fried Ice Cream, Fried Ice, Fried Cream

Deep Fried Ice Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Deep Breath. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Deep Fried Ice Cream is a sweet and earthy strain that has a minty and citrusy flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Deep Fried Ice Cream is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Deep Fried Ice Cream effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Deep Fried Ice Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Lovena Green Farms, Deep Fried Ice Cream features flavors like sweet, earthy, and minty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Deep Fried Ice Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Deep Fried Ice Cream has dense and sticky buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Deep Fried Ice Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Deep Fried Ice Cream

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Deep Fried Ice Cream strain effects

Reported by 26 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Deep Fried Ice Cream strain flavors

Loading...

Vanilla

Loading...

Cheese

Loading...

Tar

Deep Fried Ice Cream strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    23% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Deep Fried Ice Cream products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Deep Fried Ice Cream near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Deep Fried Ice Cream strain reviews26

July 15, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Helped a lot with body pain and gave me a chilled, zoned out effect. Like the name you feel “deep fried.” It has a nice vanilla cake taste to it.
12 people found this helpful
October 15, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Its a great way to keep me calm while playing high tension and anxious games like call of duty lol love it
6 people found this helpful
November 6, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
This strain is interesting the come up is horrible and lasts way too long your heart feels like it’s gonna beat out of your chest but you have an untold amount of energy the come down is very pleasant your heartrate comes down and you feel very euphoric and chilled out turns you into a philosopher .
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Deep Fried Ice Cream strain genetics