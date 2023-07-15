Deep Fried Ice Cream
aka Fried Ice Cream, Fried Ice, Fried Cream
Deep Fried Ice Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Deep Breath. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Deep Fried Ice Cream is a sweet and earthy strain that has a minty and citrusy flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Deep Fried Ice Cream is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Deep Fried Ice Cream effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Deep Fried Ice Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Lovena Green Farms, Deep Fried Ice Cream features flavors like sweet, earthy, and minty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Deep Fried Ice Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Deep Fried Ice Cream has dense and sticky buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Deep Fried Ice Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Deep Fried Ice Cream strain effects
Deep Fried Ice Cream strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
Similar to Deep Fried Ice Cream near Ashburn, VA
