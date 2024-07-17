Delta Diamonds reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Delta Diamonds.
Delta Diamonds strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Delta Diamonds strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Delta Diamonds reviews
w........1
July 17, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
I feel very functional and social when I smoke this weed. I love hanging out with friends after smoking this strain. It’s also great for the bedroom.
S........0
September 4, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
love this strain taste and smells like a dream come true one bowl pack is all you need very strong definitely great for aches and pains IAM on 120mg of methadone and this strain is definitely helping me slowly get off of it miracle worker
r........a
January 26, 2023
Loved this strain, the taste is citrusy and sweet. The smoke was mellow and smooth. Gave me a euphoric/calming rush that's been difficult for me to find with a lot of the varieties I've been using as of late. I started this project of recording the strains I've been smoking fairly recently, and this is the main reason why. I will most likely want to pick up more of this in the future.
b........2
May 16, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Smoked a Curaleaf Preroll of Delta Diamonds ( labeled 18%thc ). Very relaxing effects without couch lock. Some might think 18% is low, not the case. I've smoked 32% strains that didn't compare to the Delta Diamonds! I'd give it a 4 outta 5 only because the harvest date was a few months old, wish it was a bit fresher but great day time strain for sure!!
j........z
October 24, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Had this strain as a nice hash. The flavor was good, a bit gassy and sour, strong sativa style high, it feels like everything is zoomed in. Got me feeling uplifted though, a nice focused high
r........8
November 3, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This will for sure be my go to strain. I feel so happy right now, chilled to the absolute max, the music playing currently hits so different. I give this strain a 10 out of 5! BUT, it will sink you in to the couch immediately after smoking it. I recommend giving this strain a shot if you’re looking to chill and vibe to some music.
j........7
February 27, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Been under a lot of stress. I feel Delta Diamond's was a good night time choice. Took the edge off and eased me into sleep. Strong odor not going to lie but it smells like cat pee.
p........n
November 25, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Uplifted
What a happy find all-round! Happy high!