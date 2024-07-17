Loved this strain, the taste is citrusy and sweet. The smoke was mellow and smooth. Gave me a euphoric/calming rush that's been difficult for me to find with a lot of the varieties I've been using as of late. I started this project of recording the strains I've been smoking fairly recently, and this is the main reason why. I will most likely want to pick up more of this in the future.

