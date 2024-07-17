Delta Diamonds
aka Delta Diamond
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
Delta Diamonds
DDi
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Creative
Ammonia
Citrus
Lemon
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Delta Diamonds effects are mostly energizing.
Delta Diamonds potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Delta Diamonds, also known as Delta Diamond,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and creative. Delta Diamonds has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Delta Diamonds, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Delta DiamondsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Delta Diamonds strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Delta Diamonds strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Delta Diamonds products near you
Similar to Delta Diamonds near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Delta Diamonds strain reviews(10)
Read all reviews
w........1
July 17, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
I feel very functional and social when I smoke this weed. I love hanging out with friends after smoking this strain. It’s also great for the bedroom.
S........0
September 4, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
love this strain taste and smells like a dream come true one bowl pack is all you need very strong definitely great for aches and pains IAM on 120mg of methadone and this strain is definitely helping me slowly get off of it miracle worker
r........a
January 26, 2023
Loved this strain, the taste is citrusy and sweet. The smoke was mellow and smooth. Gave me a euphoric/calming rush that's been difficult for me to find with a lot of the varieties I've been using as of late. I started this project of recording the strains I've been smoking fairly recently, and this is the main reason why. I will most likely want to pick up more of this in the future.