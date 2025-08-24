Desert Cooler reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Desert Cooler.
Desert Cooler strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Negative Effects
Desert Cooler strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
s........e
August 24, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Dry mouth
Desert Cooler is a smooth smoke that’s perfect for kicking it with the homies or staying active. The flavor profile goes crazy, such a unique mesh of flavors that it’s hard to put your finger on exactly what’s going on. The more you smoke it, the more that rich apricot pops through, backed by heavy floral notes. Desert Cooler definitely brings some MAD flavor and a vibe perfect for kicking it with the homies or staying active.
h........5
February 2, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain is so nice when you want energy but rest after, I got a cart it’s a nice high and it levels you out
r........m
March 30, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
This strain is pretty good. Mostly made me feel happy.