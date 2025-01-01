Detroit Bumpy Cake is a delightful indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a cross between Biscotti and Pure Michigan. The THC content of Detroit Bumpy Cake varies, but can range from 18% to 26%. This makes it an attractive choice for a wide range of cannabis consumers, from beginners to those with more experience. Detroit Bumpy Cake is bred by 3rd Coast Genetics. Indica-dominant strains like Detroit Bumpy Cake are often associated with relaxation, euphoria, and potential therapeutic benefits such as pain relief and stress reduction. The specific effects and flavors of this strain may vary depending on its unique terpene profile. As for the average price of Detroit Bumpy Cake, it can fluctuate based on location and market conditions, so it's best to check with local dispensaries or online sources for current pricing information. If you've had the opportunity to experience Detroit Bumpy Cake, share your personal insights through a strain review.