This strain has a good middle high. Great for social situations. I was able to remind myself to relax more often and it was easier to relax once I did. Yet you still get a decent head buzz. Not much info out there but I've so far found it's parents to be Mendo Breath F2 and Oreoz. It holds true to it's lineage if so. White Widow and Cookies shine through in the high. Based on my experience and years of trial and error, as well as the average terpene profiles for each parent, my guess is the terp profile consists of Limonene, B- Caryophyllene, and B-Myrcene (possibly in that order). So far I have found these three in any order are very helpful for me. I am disabled with the following: Fibromyalgia, IBS, Chronic Pain from past sports injuries, ADHD, complex PTSD, and OCD. This strain helped. Not a favorite but it got the job done.