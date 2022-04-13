stock photo similar to Pure Michigan
HybridTHC 29%CBG 1%

Pure Michigan

Pure Michigan is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oreoz and Mendo Breath. Bred by ThugPug Genetics and 3rd Coast Genetics, Pure Michigan is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pure Michigan effects make them feel relaxed, aroused, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pure Michigan when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and gastrointestinal disorder. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Pure Michigan features an aroma and flavor profile of tree fruit, lime, and ammonia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pure Michigan, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Pure Michigan strain effects

Reported by 106 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Tingly

Pure Michigan strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
Pure Michigan strain reviews106

April 13, 2022
So I get home with this strain from my local dispo and when I opened the container, all I could smell was someone's rank underarms. After a quick personal sniff test to make sure it wasn't ME, I knew instantly this was going to be a great ride. I'm a daily smoker (95% flower) and this strain didn't disappoint. I took a few drags to get to get idea of the profile for myself versus taking other people's reviews as fact. I now know why it is called "Pure Michigan" just a few hits in and I swear, right hand to God, all I could hear was Tim Allen, narrating my life as if it were a tourism commercial for the Great Lake State. Very impressed.
142 people found this helpful
August 3, 2021
This strain has a good middle high. Great for social situations. I was able to remind myself to relax more often and it was easier to relax once I did. Yet you still get a decent head buzz. Not much info out there but I've so far found it's parents to be Mendo Breath F2 and Oreoz. It holds true to it's lineage if so. White Widow and Cookies shine through in the high. Based on my experience and years of trial and error, as well as the average terpene profiles for each parent, my guess is the terp profile consists of Limonene, B- Caryophyllene, and B-Myrcene (possibly in that order). So far I have found these three in any order are very helpful for me. I am disabled with the following: Fibromyalgia, IBS, Chronic Pain from past sports injuries, ADHD, complex PTSD, and OCD. This strain helped. Not a favorite but it got the job done.
71 people found this helpful
May 23, 2022
Very heavy indica that puts you down like nothing else. Dose a bit too much and you'll find yourself fast asleep. Doesnt include any euphoria or creativity for me, just couch-lock and pretty sleep inducing.
52 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight