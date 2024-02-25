Detroit Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Detroit Diesel.
Detroit Diesel strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Detroit Diesel strain flavors
Detroit Diesel strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
f........s
February 25, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
If there were half stars this would mos def be a 3.5 stars. Pretty good. Light diesel and fruity smell. No particular type of fruit either. The equivalent to standing in the middle of the fruit department and taking a deep breath. Spot on description deeming it a 60/40 hybrid. Starts slow then opens up to an uplifting, mildly energetic, burst of creativity and multitasking. Burst of sativa effects eventually gives way to a heady talkative creative spell that slowly dissolves into thoughts of packing next bowl. Not bad at all. Mos definitely a reco for first timers.
b........t
March 22, 2025
Relaxed
Some gassy cheesy smoke, hits like a truck and definitely deserves the diesel name.
l........9
February 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Sleepy
Dry mouth
I'll admit that this was not the most subtle strain I've ever smoked, but for all the intensity of the effect of the THC, there was still a part of me that was uplifted and energetic. I felt really stoned and still really ready to go do stuff at the same time. We smoked some and went to an all night supermarket. It was both trippy and interesting at the same time. I really recommend this strain to anyone who is looking to try a new strain with some interesting qualities. My suggestion is to smoke this and then go visit a museum.