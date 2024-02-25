I'll admit that this was not the most subtle strain I've ever smoked, but for all the intensity of the effect of the THC, there was still a part of me that was uplifted and energetic. I felt really stoned and still really ready to go do stuff at the same time. We smoked some and went to an all night supermarket. It was both trippy and interesting at the same time. I really recommend this strain to anyone who is looking to try a new strain with some interesting qualities. My suggestion is to smoke this and then go visit a museum.