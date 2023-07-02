Let me start off by saying please don’t be fooled by all the reviews, this is definitely a 4-star-bud. All the other reviews are hyping this bad boy up a bit. It’s a 4. Solid 4. It’s is true! The bud is absolutely beautiful and fragrant. Opening that bag and smelling the sweet and sour lemony citrus aromas and seeing the light green buds dripping in orange and yellow pistols, you’re automatically blown away thinking, “this bad boy is a keeper”. *sparks lighter and lights wick* The taste is similar in smell but a bit more earthy than expected; not to shabby. Still notes of lemon, citrus, fruity flavors. For someone who has ADHD, it is a blessing and a curse. Gives you the willingness to want to do something but it is accompanied by some forgetfulness. For example, it would be like clicking on an educational youtube video on the deap ocean, and then falling into a YouTube hole that led you to beat productions. Yes it will bring you to the task, but by god, good luck getting that task done in a timely fashion. Otherwise, good stuff. This weed definitely tickles the dopamine receptors in my brain and provides a brilliantly blissful high (great for anxiety); however, now that the high is over, it was accompanied with some heavy eyes and relaxation. Tl;dr: starts off with a fun, energetic, blissful, anxiety free kick, and ends with your feet propped up on your couch writing reviews and ready to take a nap lol.