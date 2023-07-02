Devil Driver reviews
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
d........g
July 2, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is my new favorite medical strain of all time! On first inhale of the scent upon opening the bag I was completely blown away at the intense overpowering yet oh so pleasant aroma of tropical fruits!! I couldn't keep my nose out of the bag. Then we gotta talk about the gorgeous beauty of these buds! Striking to say the least! The taste: Zero disappointment there; tastes exactly the way it smells! That said, I have been fooled before by buds that were beautiful, smelled great, had to be good, but nope, gotcha they sucked! Well, Devil's Driver is NO fool's weed! I have a tolerance on par with Willy Nelson and a full XL cone to the dome had me good for hours! Relaxed but functioning, even focus-enhanced, happy, calm but energetic at the same time! Yeah, as I said, my new favorite strain! Go try it now!!
w........1
May 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
It is truly an experience to smoke. It smells freaking awesome! It reminds me of very earthy taste. It hits you almost instantly with piney, earthy, tar taste. It boosts your level of thinking to a whole new level. It makes you more alert even though you feel like a spud potato. Lol. I've enjoyed my buzz off It every time.
I........e
May 19, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Exceptional, buds look as though dusted in sugar. Just what a old fashioned sativa high should be, goofy floaty fun.
F........h
September 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Let me start off by saying please don’t be fooled by all the reviews, this is definitely a 4-star-bud. All the other reviews are hyping this bad boy up a bit. It’s a 4. Solid 4. It’s is true! The bud is absolutely beautiful and fragrant. Opening that bag and smelling the sweet and sour lemony citrus aromas and seeing the light green buds dripping in orange and yellow pistols, you’re automatically blown away thinking, “this bad boy is a keeper”. *sparks lighter and lights wick* The taste is similar in smell but a bit more earthy than expected; not to shabby. Still notes of lemon, citrus, fruity flavors. For someone who has ADHD, it is a blessing and a curse. Gives you the willingness to want to do something but it is accompanied by some forgetfulness. For example, it would be like clicking on an educational youtube video on the deap ocean, and then falling into a YouTube hole that led you to beat productions. Yes it will bring you to the task, but by god, good luck getting that task done in a timely fashion. Otherwise, good stuff. This weed definitely tickles the dopamine receptors in my brain and provides a brilliantly blissful high (great for anxiety); however, now that the high is over, it was accompanied with some heavy eyes and relaxation. Tl;dr: starts off with a fun, energetic, blissful, anxiety free kick, and ends with your feet propped up on your couch writing reviews and ready to take a nap lol.
O........a
July 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Devil Driver looked great and I enjoyed the energetic head high. It smelled like fruity gasoline. My buds were dry , crumbled easily, and the smoke was harsh. From 1-10, I have Devil Driver a 8.00 Smell-8 Visual-9.5 Break up- 6.5 Burn- 7.5 Taste- 7.5 High- 9
P........s
May 20, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
This is an experienced medical strain. A 2 min session with 3 puffs and I had cleaned my entire home in 3 hrs. I have muscular myotonic dystrophy. With muscle restrictions. Man I never felt so Happy while doing everything a wife and mom enjoys doing. This gave me the ability to feel good..
S........0
January 26, 2024
Smells good tastes good doesn’t get you high
p........4
February 1, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Don’t know what all the buffoonery is with all these 5 stars reviews. This is a boooorderline 4. Not quite a 3.95. Just a 4. Do not get me wrong, solid high, but this is not an “all-time best, would buy every time” type of strain. This is a “yeah, I guess I’d buy that again” type of strain. Again, solid, put-a-stamp-on-it, 4. The high starts with a lot of energy and motivation to complete whatever the task at hand is (e.g. cleaning the house), and is met with quite a bit of fatigue (e.g. telling yourself you need a break and falling asleep on the couch). Good weed. Would recommend toking this 3 hours before bedtime, or right after work. Definitely not a wake-n-bake type of strain.