HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Devil Driver

Devil Driver is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melonade and Sundae Driver strains. Devil Driver is 28-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Devil Driver effects include energetic, creative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Devil Driver when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by , bred by Tiki Madman, Devil Driver features flavors like lemon, citrus, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. This strain has incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devil Driver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Devil Driver strain effects

Reported by 49 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Giggly

Devil Driver strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
Devil Driver strain reviews

July 2, 2023
This is my new favorite medical strain of all time! On first inhale of the scent upon opening the bag I was completely blown away at the intense overpowering yet oh so pleasant aroma of tropical fruits!! I couldn't keep my nose out of the bag. Then we gotta talk about the gorgeous beauty of these buds! Striking to say the least! The taste: Zero disappointment there; tastes exactly the way it smells! That said, I have been fooled before by buds that were beautiful, smelled great, had to be good, but nope, gotcha they sucked! Well, Devil's Driver is NO fool's weed! I have a tolerance on par with Willy Nelson and a full XL cone to the dome had me good for hours! Relaxed but functioning, even focus-enhanced, happy, calm but energetic at the same time! Yeah, as I said, my new favorite strain! Go try it now!!
26 people found this helpful
May 18, 2023
It is truly an experience to smoke. It smells freaking awesome! It reminds me of very earthy taste. It hits you almost instantly with piney, earthy, tar taste. It boosts your level of thinking to a whole new level. It makes you more alert even though you feel like a spud potato. Lol. I've enjoyed my buzz off It every time.
25 people found this helpful
May 19, 2023
Exceptional, buds look as though dusted in sugar. Just what a old fashioned sativa high should be, goofy floaty fun.
17 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Devil Driver strain genetics