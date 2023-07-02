This is my new favorite medical strain of all time! On first inhale of the scent upon opening the bag I was completely blown away at the intense overpowering yet oh so pleasant aroma of tropical fruits!! I couldn't keep my nose out of the bag. Then we gotta talk about the gorgeous beauty of these buds! Striking to say the least! The taste: Zero disappointment there; tastes exactly the way it smells! That said, I have been fooled before by buds that were beautiful, smelled great, had to be good, but nope, gotcha they sucked! Well, Devil's Driver is NO fool's weed! I have a tolerance on par with Willy Nelson and a full XL cone to the dome had me good for hours! Relaxed but functioning, even focus-enhanced, happy, calm but energetic at the same time! Yeah, as I said, my new favorite strain! Go try it now!!