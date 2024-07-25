Absolutely a must have if you haven’t tried it yet. Classic gas with an exotic berry twist to it, and very pungent. The effects are perfect for the daytime route, while keeping you energized mentally and somehow physically as well! It’s most definitely one of the more unique and enjoyable tasting strains out there if you can find it. The Shiskaberry really shines out with the incredible gas undertones of the great white shark strain!!!

