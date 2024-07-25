Devil's Lettuce reviews
Devil's Lettuce strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Devil's Lettuce strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with PTSD
c........5
July 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Absolutely a must have if you haven’t tried it yet. Classic gas with an exotic berry twist to it, and very pungent. The effects are perfect for the daytime route, while keeping you energized mentally and somehow physically as well! It’s most definitely one of the more unique and enjoyable tasting strains out there if you can find it. The Shiskaberry really shines out with the incredible gas undertones of the great white shark strain!!!
r........7
March 30, 2024
Euphoric
Talkative
Uplifted
Headache
powerful hybrid with smooth hit. would've rated 5 stars if it was just a bit more powerful. otherwise it's great for a vibe. I usually smoke sativas so this is actually a nice change of pace
C........2
September 27, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
All the great benefits of both its patents without the negatives. One of my favorite I have tried this year.
C........s
November 9, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Absolutely one of the best strains I have had in a long time! It's great being 50/50 with the Indica and Sativa, nice hybrid ✌️
c........q
May 28, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
Dry eyes
This strain is a good strain! It definitely helps mood, and anxiety. Which also has an added benefit of controlling my chronic pain. It’s got hints of diesel, ammonia and berry scents. This is a great strain for anybody who wants a good hybrid!
o........e
September 29, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Mega mix..all over the place..7 out of 10..strong, interesting strain.Gaas grass long last.