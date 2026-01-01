Dew Too is a balanced hybrid (50% sativa / 50% indica) bred from Alien Bubba × Durban, typically testing between 26–30% THC, with some batches reaching even higher potency. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold profile of spicy funk and bright citrus layered with floral and herbal undertones, driven by caryophyllene and myrcene. Expect a well-rounded, centering experience that begins with an uplifting, clear-headed head high—promoting focus, creativity, and social energy—before settling into a calm, grounded body relaxation. Smooth, flavorful, and versatile, Dew Too is ideal for daytime use, staying productive, or enjoying a balanced, mood-enhancing session. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!